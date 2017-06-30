Nigeria: Economy, Infrastructure APC's Priority Not Restructuring - Oyegun

As debate bordering on whether or not to restructure the country rages on, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruled out the possibility of any such reorganisation, saying the priority of the present government is to fix the economy, restore hope to Nigerians and create jobs for its teaming youths.

APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who made the party's position known yesterday assured that the party won't renage on the promise clearly stated in its manifesto.

The party, however, stated that it did avoid the word restructuring in its manifestoes but only promised devolution of power and true federalism.

Odigie-Oyegun stated this when he appeared as a guest on the early morning popular programme (Arise) on Channels Television.

Also speaking earlier on the same programe, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai, who was responding to question on the implementation of the 2014 National Conference, said the position of APC as regards the Confab report has not changed.

When reminded that the Senate has requested for the reports, el-Rufai said, "That is not likely to happen. We never believed in the confab; we believe it is a jamboree. Our position has not changed, we are not going to look at the 2014 confab".

For the APC national chairman, when asked what kind of steps been taken to achieve the plan if restructuring will not be considered now, he stated categorically that the party will not renege on its manifesto.

"What is more important; to fix the economy or to emback on this political issue with all the contentious and different interpretation that the public give to it? It is very specific on the manifesto and we are not going to renege on it; no question about that", he queried.

Odigie-Oyegun continued: "It is contentious and a lot of people talk about restructuring without any commonality. We have stated clearly what we want to do; devolution, true federalism. We realy avoided the word restructuring because it means so many things to so many people. So yes, short answer to your question; we are coming to that but our priority for now, for today is to fix the economy and restore hope, provide jobs to the teaming millions of our youths in all over the country. So, it is a matter of priority".

Commenting on the endorsement of Nnamdi Kanu as the IPOB leader, with their flag flying already in the Southeast, the Edo born politician said, "The acing president has spoken forcefully on this issue, the leaders of that area are beginning to find their voice, there is no question at all, there must be a conversation. Out of that conversation will come the answers.

"It is a conversation that will lead to answers, as to what are the issues in contention? What do the youths and the people of that area want? All these conversations are taking place under the screen and eventually the nation will come out with answers to this problem".

On whether the APC- led federal government will allow biafrans to secede and become a country of their own, Odigie-Oyegun said, " I think that is the most unlikely thing; I don't think it will go that far".

On the issue of protest over an infringement on the party's internal democracy with regard to the selection of a new national vice chairman (North East) for the party, he said, "yes, I have received the petition. There is a bit of a glitch and it looks as if leaders from that area are reconsidering their position but let me say the constitution provides for the procedure for doing this and we are going to abide by that constitution- full stop".

Still dwelling on the issue of the clamour for restructuring of the country by the Southeast, Oyegun said, "I think in the process we will talk to everybody who is able to have an impact on the situation and everybody that claims to have an answer to the problem, including Nnamdi Kanu".

On referendum, he said," I don't think we have gotten to that stage yet. The current furry is the kind of verbiage that is coming out from there; it is a bit violent. If you read the social media and hear them on their radio and their television, it is a bit worrisome. That is what should concern us; we have to reach out to them. These things are happening, it is not that they are not happening. It may not be on the pages of newspapers, to tune down a bit and to also explore the political process for doing this.

"For instance, they can organise a party, they can participate in any of the existing parties with that as the kernel of their demand and let us see how the voters will also expresse their will. What is going on now is intimidation; it is threats and so, we really don't know what the people's wishes are. We have Anambra election coming up later this year; let the people speak. That is the only way democracy works.

"We can't operate the way they want us to. There must be a meeting of minds; there must be a conversation. Like I said conversations are going on behind the scene. A lot of consultations are going on and eventually, there may be the need to sit around a table to take a look at these things".

On complaints on the composition of the country's federal structure which the agitators said favors only one side of the country against the others, especially as it relates to the application of the federal character principle, Odigie-Oyegun said, "No, I don't share that view. The issue is how. I think that it is a bit of a difficult situation. When a group of people come together, something must give way.

"It may not be the ideal but when a group of people came together to hammer out a position, somebody must give and somebody must take. In the situation that we were in when the federation started, it was necessary for every part of this country to have a sense of belonging. In any village community, if all the intelligent people are from one family, you cannot dare hand over the affairs of the community to the family because they are the most intelligent and you want the best for the community.

"There must be away of carrying everyone along so that all will feel a sense of belonging that they are part of the driving force of that community. But now it is phasing out and we can now say that we have good people from virtually every part of this country. So it is something that may deserves to be looked at again, but the imbalances are still there based on the different degree of efficiencies in the educational system.

On whether APC is in support of the move by the Senate to consider the report of the 2014 national conference, the APC national chairman said, "The conversation has started; let me put it that way and we cannot as a party ignore it but right now, we are looking at all the options. Like I said before, priorities first. We have a nation that is supreme. What is our priority? Should we face this political issue or should we try to put food on the table of Nigerians, provide jobs and employment for them?

"We will do the right thing. That does not exclude this conversation which is going on. We can't ignore it. It is not possible to ignore it. So, it is something we have to address; not the grandstanding that is going on. People jump on the bandwagon of populist issues. A government cannot do that, a government does not act that way but it does not mean that we are going to ignore what is going on. We are going to take advantage of it and let everyone talk, and we are at that stage right now".

On the state of health of President Buhari and the seeming silence by APC, Oyegun said, " What I say is that we are not his doctors but the reports we have are very good. It is a most unfortunate thing. It is not ideal; nobody wishes that on himself or on a nation but he is recovering very, very strongly".

He said Nigerians should discountenance the claim by the Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, that Buhari is now on life-support at the London hospital.