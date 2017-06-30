30 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Wayde Van Niekerk Will Be the Greatest Athlete South Africa's Ever Produced

By Antoinette Muller

For many, Wayde van Niekerk has already earned the gong of greatest ever, but he still has many years of running ahead of him. He's freakishly accomplished. That he's an all-round good egg helps, too.

Sports people don't really owe us anything. They don't have to be nice. They don't have to donate time or money. They don't have to stop and sign autographs. If they are in athletics, they don't even have to talk to the press in mixed zones.

Sports people are just following a career path and being likeable is not in the job description. But Being a good egg helps. And one of the most well-rounded eggs in South African sport is Wayde van Niekerk.

Last year, he donated R500,000 to Groote Schuur's premature baby unit. He himself was born at 29 weeks, weighing just 1.1kg and having visited the unit in the past, he was so touched by the work the hospital was doing that he decided to dig into his own pockets and make a donation.

Van Niekerk is a wonderfully pleasant professional. He loves his family, he trains hard, his coach is a bad ass tannie and he will always...

South Africa

