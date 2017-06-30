30 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Policy Conference - From the 2nd Phase of the Transition to Radical Economic Transformation, the Race Begins

By Carien Du Plessis

Exactly five years ago, before radical economic transformation, state capture and white monopoly became buzzwords, the big debate in the ANC was about which phases of what transition South Africa was in. You might have forgotten exactly who won, because the winners then became the losers and in the end it probably didn't matter that much anyway. How will it feature at this weekend's policy conference?

Bell Pottinger would never have allowed anything remotely this clumsy to fly, and neither would Julius Malema, but there we had it. In mid-2012 the ANC officially brought us the "second phase of the transition", after a special centenary discussion document simply titled: The Second Transition didn't quite make the cut.

It had neither acronym, nor hashtag.

It was all about achieving the one goal the ANC is united about, namely the "national democratic revolution", or NDR (see, it even has a proper acronym). It's about how the party should go about getting to the kind of society they want to see in South Africa.

With the ANC having reached its 100th birthday that year, and with only two years to go to the celebration of two decades of freedom,...

