30 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Gauteng Condemns Protests Outside Journalist's Home

Law enforcement must take protests outside editor Peter Bruce's home seriously, says ANC Gauteng.

The ANC in the province joined organisations, including the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) to condemn the protests.

"This is anti-democratic and it should not be allowed in a free South Africa," said ANC Gauteng spokesperson Nkenke Kekana.

He said the party condemned the act of intimidation against journalists.

"By demonstrating outside their families their aim is to suppress the free flow of information and opinion in society and we condemn that," said Kekana.

Protestors, believed to be Black First Land First (BLF) members gathered outside the Tiso Blackstar editor at large's home, holding placards and singing in what they termed "a campaign against the truth".

Some of the messages on the placards read "Land or death", "Peter Bruce why hide corruption", "Peter you murder the truth" and "Peter propagandist of WMC".

Bruce has been critical of President Jacob Zuma's close associates the Gupta family, describing their relationship as corrupt.

The grouping has also expressed their discontent with Bruce over his piece on The price of writing about the Guptas .

The Guptas have been accused of having undue influence over some of Zuma's key decisions; these include the appointment of ministers and operations at state owned enterprises.

"It is something that the law enforcement agencies must take seriously and arrest these people who are threatening the lives of journalists," said Kekana.

News24

South Africa

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

