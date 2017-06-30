Malawi: Complete List of Winners As Malawi Achievers Awards 2017 Registers Huge Success

The presence of comic Daliso Chaponda the Britain's Got Talent 2017 finalist, performances of contemporary gospel musician Faith Mussa and Congolese music legend Awilo Longomba at 4th edition of the glamorous Malawi Achievers UK in Leicester stood out most. But the complete list of winners also gave credence to the objectives of the achievement awards.

A 24-year-old Malawi-born football striker Pearson Mwanyongo, who has been signed by Boston United, scooped the award for sports while student Sangwani Harawa who emerged the winner of Miss Teen Africa in London last December, picked the gong for the rising star.

Best Arts and Culture award went to trained lawyer and writer Mzondi Lungu , who is also a social-political commentator.

In the best corporate business category, Amophi Shipping was awarded while Power Global Radio won won best media.

Thandie Hara-Msulira and Leah Hara won the award of Community champion.

Daughters of Nyasa claimed the award for Best Malawian Event of the Year which was held in Coventry.

Organisers also gave one-man-band Faith Mussa a 'special recognition' award after he had flied Malawi flag at the Glastonbury Festival.

Former vice chairperson of Malawi Association UK, Getrude Chirambo who is now Councillor in Blantyre went home with a 'special achievement' award.

The international recognition award went to Emma Learing of Amayi United while Doctor Henry Matiti was the highlight of the awards when he received Life Time Achievement.

According to Malawi Achievers Awards UK Chief Executive Officer Stepson Mbewe, a panel of independent judges met to scrutinise the nominations and picked the winners on merit.

He said the Malawi Achievers Awards UK is undeniably getting bigger and better every year, saying " this is possible and can continue to grow only if your acts of goodwill and support will continue. We are very grateful and promise to give it our all to make it even better."

'UK Diaspora Malawians unite'

The Malawi Deputy High Commission to the United Kingdom Quent Kalichero making a keynote address during the event, said: "Functions such as the Malawi Achievers Awards coherently bring us together as Malawians and help us connect and network."

She said the Malawi Achievers Awards is the main pillar of British-Malawian Diaspora for all Malawians from all walks of life, particularly the younger generation involved in the arts and music.

The prestigious annual Malawi Achievers Awards ceremony inaugurated in October 2014, had been acknowledged and endorsed for its role in recognising Malawians' achievement in the UK, as well as promoting the national interest of Malawi and the African community, by selfless and hardworking Malawian dignitaries and organisations.

Kalichero said: "As a country we should be interested in such initiatives that promote unity and oneness among us as Malawians. We need to stick together and help in the development of our country as we all have a duty and social responsibility to take part in making our country a better place."

The deputy High Commissioner said the 2017 edition of the Malawi Achievers Awards was special because it coincides with the Malawi Association UK's 25 years anniversary celebration; stating that it is time to " celebrate history and modern links."

'Stimulating'

Kalichero said it was important that the Malawian Diaspora participated fully in the affairs of Malawian activities, adding that so far, the Malawi Achievers Award scheme had played a very key role in that direction for the past four years.

"I would like to thank the organisers for putting up such a brilliant event and in the same vein; I would like to congratulate the winners and honourees. But for those who have been nominated but did not win, I say do not worry for there is always the next time," said Kalichero.

The deputy high commissioner added: "The Malawi High Commission wishes to advise you all that our doors are open all the time for anyone needing assistance or help. We are here to serve you and the interest of Malawians."

Kalichero, wowever emphasized that the government of Malawi under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika encourages Malawians wherever we are to promote three pillars of development which are; patriotism, hard-work and integrity.

She told the patrons that the Malawi Government appreciates her Diaspora citizens' efforts and act of goodwill towards the motherland.

"We at the Malawi High Commission are so proud of you. Thank you for inspiring and motivating the many deserving Malawians some of whom will be receiving accolades for their outstanding contributions to mankind.

Keep inspiring others to aspire for greatness," she said.

She added: "Inspiration is a stimulating feeling, that, as Malawians, we seek to motivate ourselves and others and to continue pressing forward through hardships and find meaning amidst chaos."

'Gratitude'

Speaking earlier on, Malawi Association UK chairperson, Martin Guga thanked the deputy High Commissioner for taking her time off her busy schedules to attend what he called as the biggest Malawian event abroad, the Malawi Achievers Awards.

"We are pleased that the Malawi High Commission fully supports this initiative. We, the organisers of the Malawi Achievers Awards UK came up with the awards not only to honour and recognise deserving and hardworking Malawians but also to forge a sense of unity and connectivity among Malawians," said Guga.

Guga added that the organisers of Malawi Achievers Awards UK are grateful to the all people and organisations that support the initiative saying it is not easy to come up with such an enchanting event without support.

"I would like to thank you all for attending the awards this time around and for supporting us for the past four years, it has only been possible for us to organise this event because of your unflinching support and steadfast love," said Guga.

He added: "Again, On behalf of the organising committee I would like to express our gratitude to our sponsors, The Lottery Fund, Crown and Solicitors and its Managing Director, Dr Boniface Chimpango and Leicester City Council for the financial assistance."

'Overdoze'

This year's Malawi Achievers Awards ceremony has been billed as the best ever by those who attended it and dubbed it 'the mother of all Malawian events' in the UK in history.

Scotland based fun-seeker, Norah Chiwaula-McLintock said: "To be honest, I have attended all the four Malawi Achievers Awards but I must say this one was the best. Well done and congratulations to the committee for tirelessly making this event happen to the best of your ability.

"Everything was on point. Entertainment was an overdose. Awilo Longomba, Prince Langa Ndovi, Faith Che Muphuwa Mussa, Daliso Chaponda and DJ Hannie G were all on top of their game. The food was delicious and we had so much fun."

The Congolese born stylish African king of Ndombolo proved that he is still on the music throne and displayed his booty-shaking dance moves that kept the audience yearning for more.

Show headliner international music multi-award winning megastar Awilo Longomba set the people's moods with his sizzling five-star performances dishing his bones and limb-cracking sensational dance floor hits which ranged from Karolina to Cache Cache which sent all the patrons into an uncontrollable frenzy.

Former Boyz Lazy band member Prince Langa Ndovi mesmerised the audience with his songs before man of the moment, Malawi's international comedy royalty and Britain's Got Talent finalist, Daliso Chaponda took to the stage to present an award and dish some rib-cracking gags.

The highlight of the moment came when Malawi's music prodigy Faith 'Che Muphuwa' Mussa who put in an extra shift and gave out the best performance ever rocking it out with his unsurpassed performance which featured among others, ear-pleasing and heart-soothing bangers, chart bustling hit songs M'didi and Desperate setting the hall ablaze with a tuneful inferno.

"I have never watched Fiath Muss alive before this show. Man, I tell you, this guy gave it 110 percent and he is just awewsome and talented. People didn't wnat him to leave. Very humbe and worthe every penny and more," Felix Banda, the awards Project Director , who was also in charge of the entertainment remarked.

The show was attended by Malawian netball legend Mary 'Atcheya' Waya who was a special guest and presented an award to the best sports achievement award winner alongside football legend, former national team, Silver Strikers and Bata Bullets prolific striker and goal-scoring machine, Jones 'Speedlink' Nkhwazi .

Air Malawi Cargo UK country director Steven Msamala said: "It was simply the best Malawian event by far. We at Air Cargo are very proud of our achievers and we congratulate both the winners, the nominees and the organisers."

Focus now is on the 5th edition of Malawi Achievers Awards in 2018.

Felix Banda said they will announce the dates and venue way ahead because it will be a big event to celebrate fith anniversary of awards.