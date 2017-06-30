Uganda: Ghetto Kids to Feature On Ellen Degeneres Show

The Ghetto Kids hit a new high when they became the first Ugandan performers to take stage at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. Their performance was hailed by Ugandans but the Ghetto Kids are not done yet. The group, which is still in USA has big plans ahead including appearing on The Ellen Degeneres show.

It started when on Sunday they featured at the 2017 BET Awards dancing to "Unforgettable", a song done by American superstar, French Montana featuring Swae Lee. The children had featured in the official video that was shot at the beginning of April 2017 here in Uganda in one of the ghettos where some of them come from and Montana decided they had to feature in his performance at the BET awards.

The group is currently in Boston, Massachusetts after their performance at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, the largest indoor stage in the United States with a 7,100 capacity. Kavuma Dauda, a professional teacher and their "father"/manager says they have been invited to some of the biggest American talk shows, including the well-known Ellen DeGeneres show which is one of the most internationally followed shows and "The Tonight Show" hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The shows are expected to take place this weekend and next week.

According to Kavuma, The Ghetto Kids and team will stay in the USA for some time as they are set for an American tour with French Montana who they say has been more than a host to them.

"Montana is treating us like his own, he has taken the kids almost everywhere he goes, for lunch, dinner, sight-seeing and ensures all the time that we are all okay. We now have an international manager, bodyguards, a limo, with a driver. We are living like very special people," Kavuma said.

Patricia one of the longest serving members in the group during a live talk-in on Dembe FM with Sam Gombya and Mama Papa said, "Here we are being treated like kings but at home... not at all. We should be appreciated a lot more at home because all we do here is not just for us but we are flying the national flag."

Kavuma was also excited about their experience of being at the BET awards: "What you see on TV is different from our experience here, we had security and the whole world press on us, all the artistes you see on TV and in the movies were all within reach and amazed at our performance. It was nothing like I have ever seen or imagined. People were crying as we performed, Snoop Dogg, May Weather... all dancing as the kids performed. It was and is amazing."