Malawi government has moved in swiftly to dismiss social media rumours spreading on Thursday that Finance, Economic Planning and Development Minister Goodall Gondwe and Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale had been dismissed.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi said President Peter Mutharika had not fired any of the two.

"Honourable Goodall Gondwe remains Minister of Finance and Economic Development whilst Mr Kalekeni Kaphale remains Attorney General," said Dausi.

He said there are channels of communication when top government officials are dismissed from government.

The government spokesman said reports of the two being dismissed are "misleading, deceptive and fallacious."

Dausi cautioned people against rumour mongering.

The issue, however, got complicated when some State House workers, writing using pseudo names, congratulated private practice lawyer Tamanda Chokotho for his appointment as new Attorney General.

Apparentl, Chokhotho worked in the private law firm of Kaphale before.

Gondwe, who suffers from a recurrent backache, promised to retire from politics in 2014 but President Mutharika asked him to serve in his cabinet soon after winning the 2014 presidential election.

He was the first and only cabinet minister for close to two months before Mutharika completed appointing the 20 member cabinet which he did on piece meal.