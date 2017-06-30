Namibia: Support Brave Warriors, Not Me - Mannetti

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti has called on the nation to rally behind his troubled side, who launch their assault on the Cosafa Cup with a quarter-final clash against Lesotho on Saturday.

The coach said his critics need not extend their dislike of him to the players, but rather to get behind a team in desperate need of all the support they can get.

The ongoing administrative feud between domestic football's hierarchy has led Mannetti to assemble a side short on competitive action and cohesion. The Namibia Premier League has been grounded since the 2015-16 season was concluded, and will remain that way until the Namibia Football Association and its affiliate resolve their differences.

Also, the fact that not all the foreign-based reinforcements are regulars at their clubs means that Mannetti has a real task on his hands in getting his unfancied bunch to perform at the level that secured the 2015 title in South Africa.

His detractors want the 42-year-old coach axed following the 1-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last month, which comes on the back of a 2-0 loss to Senegal in September last year when Namibia's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign petered out.

"It's normal that people call for my head. It happened again when we lost to Guinea-Bissau," said Mannetti.

"The real supporters, those who follow football and understand what's going on, see things differently. There are those who just want to criticise all the time, but don't take everything that is happening around the team into consideration," he continued.

"I'm calling on the nation to support these boys, whether you like Mannetti or not. They are under tremendous pressure, and I believe we've been a little harsh on them. What they need is some positivity from the fans," he stressed.

The team arrived at their base, which they ironically share with Lesotho, in Rustenburg on Wednesday, and took part in a light training session on Thursday morning.

"The team spirit is high; things look good at training," Mannetti told Nampa.

On Friday, he will assess the fitness of three regulars who had complained of injuries before naming his match-day squad.

"Peter Shalulile is looking good, Wangu Baptista Gome trained well and Denzil Haoseb, who had complained of back pain, seems to have recovered," the gaffer said.

Namibia won the 2015 edition of the Cosafa Cup in Rustenburg, South Africa, by beating Mozambique in the final.

They won the plate final last year on home soil after beating Zambia by one goal to nil.

"The atmosphere is very positive. The players are very excited. They are talking about lifting the trophy again," Mannetti enthused.

Also looking to negotiate a path to the title is Zimbabwe, who played to a goalless draw against Madagascar in a match overshadowed by controversial refereeing calls on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe had two legitimate-looking appeals in the final five minutes waved away by referee Joshua Bondo to leave both sides still tied at the top of the standings with four points each.

Nonetheless, Zimbabwe take a superior goal difference into the final round of Group B matches today, where they meet the Seychelles.

Madagascar will need a goal rush to catch up when they take on Mozambique, who are back in the mix after a 2-1 win over Seychelles in the second game of the day, which handed them their first points and leaves the Indian Ocean islanders eliminated.

The Group A winners, Tanzania, take on host South Africa, who are among the top six ranked sides who only enter the tournament at the last-eight stage of the annual southern African championship, on Sunday - the same day that Swaziland take on the Group B winners.

Saturday's quarter-final action will also see Botswana take on Cosafa Cup joint-record winners Zambia.

Transport for Warriors supporters

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sport has organise two buses for fans who wish to travel to South Africa to support the Brave Warriors during their 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup quarterfinal clash against Lesotho.

The buses depart at 12h00 and 14h00 on Friday from NFA Football House in Katutura, and return home immediately after the match which takes place at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg at 16h30.