Luanda — The Geodesic Cadastral Institute of Angola (IGCA) was allowed on Wednesday by the Cabinet Council to license all public and private cartography entities in the country.

The information was confirmed to the press by the director of Legal Office of the Ministry of Urbanization and Housing, Adriano Chiwale, at the end of the 6th Ordinary Session of the Cabinet Council.

Regarding the regulations on the drafting of instruments for the land development and urbanization assessed in the meeting, the official said it refers to national plans.

He also explained that the referred legal instrument, besides dealing with national plans, it will also be extended to regional, interprovincial and urban plans.

Among the advantages of approval of this legal tool, it includes the improvement of the structuring of the cities and better road traffic.