Angola: Girassol Farm Relaunches Vegetable Production

Nzeto — At least 10 tons of vegetable and aromatic herbs are daily harvested at Girassol farm in Nzeto municipality, northern Zaire province, where a vegetable is being implemented in a total of 10.000 hectares area.

This was said on Tuesday by the farm manager, João Amaral, when briefing the Trade minister, Fiel Constantino, on the pace of this private initiative that started being implemented in January 2016.

According to the manager, in this first harvest it is being reaped vegetables such as cabbage, onions; garlic, cucumber, pumpkin, eggplant, sugar beet, tomatoes, pepper and other products.