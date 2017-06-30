29 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girassol Farm Relaunches Vegetable Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nzeto — At least 10 tons of vegetable and aromatic herbs are daily harvested at Girassol farm in Nzeto municipality, northern Zaire province, where a vegetable is being implemented in a total of 10.000 hectares area.

This was said on Tuesday by the farm manager, João Amaral, when briefing the Trade minister, Fiel Constantino, on the pace of this private initiative that started being implemented in January 2016.

According to the manager, in this first harvest it is being reaped vegetables such as cabbage, onions; garlic, cucumber, pumpkin, eggplant, sugar beet, tomatoes, pepper and other products.

Angola

Two Journalists Face Baseless Criminal Charges

Angolan prosecutors should drop charges against two journalists accused of insulting the state and allow them to do… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.