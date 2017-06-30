30 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Housewife Offers N120,000 Bride Price to Quit 5-Yr-Old Barren Marriage

Tagged:

Related Topics

A housewife, 33-year-old Seliat Abeeb, yesterday, in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, offered to pay the bride price of N120,000 demanded by her husband as a condition for dissolving their five-year-old barren marriage.

Seliat, who lives at Ago Olushola area in Otun, had, on June 14, approached an Omu-Aran Area Court, seeking the dissolution of her marriage to Abeeb.

The money represents her bride price and other expenses incurred on Seliat as claimed by Abeeb while their union lasted.

Seliat had, in her petition, told the court that she was no longer interested in the union that had yet to produce a child.

She said: "I was forced to marry him against my will. I know quite well that my husband had spent some money on me.

"I am ready to pay the N120,000 he demanded as condition for my release. He cannot use the huge amount to deter me from leaving. I am no longer interested in the union."

Abeeb had earlier pleaded with the court to assist in reconciling him with his wife, a move Seliat vehemently resisted.

He then demanded N120,000 for her release.

"Since she is bent on leaving and having spent so much on her and her family, she should pay the stated amount to secure her release," Abeeb insisted.

The judge, Mr. Abolade Banigbe, in his ruling, said the court did its best to pacify Seliat, but to no avail.

He held that "we have no option than to dissolve the union. The case was earlier adjourned for settlement among the parties, but with the turn of event, the court has no option than to dissolve the marriage.

"I have tried my best in this circumstance to see that the couple remains one, but the woman stood her grounds. The union between them ceases to exist from now."

Banigbe, however, awarded N50,000 to be paid to Abeeb as against the N120,000 he demanded.

Nigeria

Europe Sees Spike in Women Trafficked for Prostitution

Police and aid groups say more than 60 percent of illegal prostitutes in Belgium are trafficked from Nigeria. Many are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.