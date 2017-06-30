South Africa: Contradictions Means You Are Moving Forward - President Zuma

The differences leaders have in South Africa should not impact on putting the country and its people first, says President Jacob Zuma.

He delivered a short address at a gala dinner hosted by the African National Congress on the eve of its 5th National Policy Conference.

Zuma thanked several stakeholders, including those in the business sector for their continued support of the 105-year-old liberation movement.

"People at times disagree, there's nothing strange when people disagree," said Zuma.

Almost as if he was taking the time to address the cloud hanging over the party due to fractions within the movement, he said there was always a possibility of disagreement.

Top leaders in the ANC have been at loggerheads over a number of issues as it makes its way to its 54th National Elective Conference, which is taking place in December.

Factions and slate politics has also been the order of the day, as members seek to have their preferred candidates take over when Zuma steps down as ANC's president.

Even substantive issues have been split along factional lines, with members disagreeing over issues such as radical economic transformation and the much talked about land question.

Contradictions good

Zuma told guests at the prestigious event that the contradictions which have been playing out were not necessarily a bad thing.

"When I was a young man, a clever old man said contradictions of the feet are an important thing for human beings. If your feet are not contradicting each other you'll never move where you standing, as they contradict themselves you move from Point A to point B," he said.

He added that debates and arguing over issues was part of the culture in the ANC but he did say the was bad contradictions which needed to be avoided, adding that it should be to the death.

He admitted that South Africa was facing tough economic times.

"The country is facing a technical recession... this may sound scary and it should," he said.

But the president said he believed through working together the country had the ability to address any of the challenges it's facing. He reiterated a call for different sectors to come together to address the various social-economic challenges South Africa's plagued with.

