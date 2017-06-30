Nigeria: Yoruba Leaders Make Fresh Call for Restructuring

Few days after the former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) called for restructuring of the country in order to quell growing agitations from ethnic groups, some notable Yoruba leaders have made a similar call, adding that implementation of the 2014 National Conference report would douse the tension in the polity.

The Yoruba leaders, under the auspices of Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative, said this yesterday at a unity retreat held in Ibadan.

The leaders, who set aside their political differences to attend the all-important meeting, advised the tiers of government, especially the executive and legislature, to put machinery in place to ensure that recommendations of the confab are implemented before the next general election.

The retreat was convened by Otunba Deji Osibogun.

Present at the meeting were Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN); former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George; Chairman, Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Mr. Olawale Oshin, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Senator Bode Olajumoke who represented Ondo State between 2007 and 2011.

Others included Chief Tokunbo Ajasin, and Secretary General, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) Dr Kunle Olajide.

Also in attendance were retired Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Owa 'Tapa of Itapa Ijesa, Dr. Olapade Agoro, Proprietor, Lead City University, Ibadan, Prof Jide Owoeye and National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Democratic(OPC), Otunba Gani Adams.

Chief Bode George who called on all leaders in the zone to avoid mistakes of the past but strengthen the unity of Yoruba race.

He also noted that the template used by the former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who showed exemplary leadership should be adopted.

In his own comments, Otunba Daniel who aligned with other speakers on restructuring of the country said the 2014 confab report should guarded jealously and implemented.

Otunba Deji Osibogun, who convened the retreat made reference to National Political Reform Conference in 2005 convened by former President Olusegun Obasanjo noting"the initiative did not douse the agitation, prompting the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan to convene another national conference in 2014. The 2014 dialogue was acknowledged to have made very far reaching decisions on the required constitutional reforms to effect the desired restructuring".