Nigeria: Diezani Bribe - How INEC Officials Received N264.8 Million - Witness

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, heard that some officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, received about N264.8 million to rig the 2015 general elections.

A prosecution witness, Mr Usman Zakari, an operative with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, gave the evidence at the resumed trial of some INEC officials, Christian Nwosu, Yisa Adedoyin and Tijani Bashir facing charges of corruption and undue enrichment.

Adedoyin had pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted following a plea bargain.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, the witness told the court that sometime in 2016, the commission received intelligence report that a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, gave gratification to the tune of $115 million during the 2015 elections.

He said following the intelligence, the commission started investigations, and in the course, it stumbled on receipts of payment of money.

According to the witness, following investigations, it was discovered that the first accused (Nwosu) who was the Administrator of INEC in Kwara State at the time, signed for N264.8 million, adding that the receipt also had the signature of Adedoyin.

The witness said that it was based on the receipts of payment that invitations were extended to the accused to appear before the commission.

He said: "After our interview with the accused at the commission that he benefited N30 million, while Adedoyin benefitted N70million and they both promised to return the money. Nwosu later made a payment of N4 million, and when he reported later to the commission, he paid the balance of N1 million and submitted title document of landed properties acquired."