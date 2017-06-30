Kenya: Kameta Wants Early World Championships Preps

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) president, John Kameta is in Nairobi to meet officials from the Ministry of Sports to make early preparations the International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championships in August.

Kenya will be represented by three Kenyan boxers, Nick Okoth, Shaffi Bakari and John Kyalo.

Speaking to Nation Sports on Thursday , Mombasa-based Kameta said he was in the capital city to put forward his proposals to the ministry officials on ways of helping the three pugilists prepare well for the global event to be held in Hamburg, West Germany.

"Our three boxers who won medals during the recently concluded African Confederation Boxing Championship (AFBC) in Brazzaville have to receive every support in preparing themselves for the World Championship," said Kameta.

Among his proposals, he said, is to give the three boxers a contest against Morocco opponents in the country or in Rabat before they leave for Germany.

Okoth of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) won lightweight gold medal during the continental event while Kenya Police duo of Bakari and Kyalo, won flyweight and middleweight bronze medals.

"I'm sure if we plan and prepare our boxers well, they will be able to come back with medals," said Kameta.