Kenya: NMG Hosts Leadership Forum in Nairobi

The electoral body on was on Thursday evening put on the spot to explain how they will ensure that the forthcoming elections are credible and whether they are partisan.

This was at the second Nation Leadership Forum organised by the Nation Media Group where Wafula Chebukati, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson, said that they are ready to hold elections and have put in place measures to curb this.

Mr Chebukati said that there are 41, 000 polling stations in the country where each will have a maximum of 700 people being served.

He added that they have provided adequate electronic material.

CREDIBLE ELECTIONS

"I want to tell all Kenyans that it is all systems go at IEBC and we will deliver a free fair and credible elections to Kenyans," he said.

However the commission was put on the spot by those in the room on voter civic education where they were accused of having a low presence and the issue of integrity where leaders who have been flagged because of concerns regarding their integrity still in the race.

"I just got my voters card for the first but I don't know much about the elections. What is IEBC doing to address concerns for people like me," asked Yvone Owande a third year Journalism student from University of Nairobi where the event was hosted.

While the commissioner was at pains to answer the question, he said that there are at least two officials in every ward conducting civic education.

MEDIA BLACKOUT

Businessman Chris Kirubi proposed that all media houses should give a blackout to all those who spread violence and ethnicity but this was disputed by veteran journalist Machario Gaitho who said that would turn the media subjective as it may lead to blocking people who don't support the media's interests.

"Our work as media is to expose the bad things so that the right authorities like the Inspector of police who is here to take action," he said.

NMG's CEO Joe Muganda noted that his organisation began the leadership because as a leading media house in the region it was high time they created an environment where conversations of public interest are held by all stakeholder.

"I'm very delighted that we have assembled this forum to have discussions where people who have issues can raise them in a fruitful discussion," he said.