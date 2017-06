91 inamates at the Mogadishu Prison were on Thursday set free after a presidential pardon to mark Somalia's independence day.

A commission of 9 members set by Farmaajo in May to look into the state of prisons had forwarded recommendations among them was to pardon a number of prisoners held for misdemeanor.

Most of those pardoned were serving prison terms for debts ranging from $20 dollars to $300 dollars to 7 grams of gold.