Nigeria: I Will Appeal Tribunal Sack, Says Sekibo

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting over senatorial elections in Rivers State has nullified the victory of Senator George Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Andrew Uchendu, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared the winner of the re-run election, which held on December 10, 2016.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Mr. Sekibo winner of the election conducted in Rivers East senatorial district.

The tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Mr. Sekibo and give same to Mr. Uchendu.

Meanwhile, Senator Sekibo, yesterday, said that he will appeal the verdict of the Tribunal, just as he described the development as a prize a commander pays for leading a battle.

Reacting to the tribunal's judgement, Senator Sekibo, who expressed hope that his appeal will justify his victory and restore his people's belief in democratic values, said that the sincere wishes of patriotic Rivers people and people of Rivers East senatorial district who came out and voted overwhelmingly for the PDP would never be subverted as "the truth cannot be defeated by shades of darkness."

Sekibo reaffirmed his confidence in the capacity of the judiciary to dispense justice, just as he urged the electorate to remain steadfast in their support for him and the PDP.

In a statement in Abuja by his Senior Legislative Aide, David Okoroafor, Senator Sekibo, while thanking his supporters for their prayers and support, said that he was aware that many were not happy with the tribunal's judgement, but described it as a price a commander pays for leading a battle.

He thanked his supporters for their prayers and support, urging them to remain calm and courageous as he expects the appeal panel to further appraise the facts of the matter and give what he described as the true judgement.