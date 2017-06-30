29 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Water Resources Allocates 136 Million Pounds for Removal of Silts and Grass From Irrigation Channels in Gezira Scheme

The Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity (MWRI) has allocated 136 million pounds to meet the needs of clearing the muds from the irrigation networks, removal of grasses and provision of machines and removal of high bridges.

The Undersecretary of Irrigation at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Hassabal-Nabi Musa revealed completion of the removal of 1.9 cubic meters of silts at the upper and lower network at 29% during the period from April 15 to May 27 of the current year, in addition to the removal of 673.7 cubic meters of muds of the canals of upper and lower network at 32.5%.

Musa announced the allocation of 17.3 million pounds to provide pipes, doors and maintenance of irrigation channels, explaining completion of the installation of pipes by 95% and the doors by 87% as well as coverage of 4,300 cubic meters with stones, pointing to the allocation of 959,000 pounds to meet the cleanliness of walkways, crossings and siphons.

The Undersecretary of Irrigation pointed out that the under-secretariat's plan for the agricultural season 2017-2018 aims at the development of specifications for maintenance, operating and rehabilitation of companies working in clearing the silts and grass, filling the fractures, reinforcing the bridges, supplying and installing the mechanical parts of the irrigation facilities, in addition to the allocation of funds for the summer maintenance works.

