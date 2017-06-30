Sudan: Blue Nile State's Wali Affirms His Government's Commitment to Peace

Damazin — The Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile state Hussein Yassin Hamad has affirmed his government's commitment to the choice of peace in implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

This came during his speech to the armed forces at Bao Locality, praising the role of the armed forces in the protection of religion and homeland as well as spreading of security and protection of the economy in the country.

For his part, The Commander of the 4th Brigade Maj. Gen. Ahmadan Mohamed Khair, reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to protect the homeland, religion and safeguarding of the agricultural season.