Sudan: Afaf Towur - Era of Agar, Arman and Al-Hilu Has Passed

Khartoum — A leading member of parliament and National Congress-Nuba Mountains Afaf Towur has said the three leaderships of the so-called Sudan People's Liberation Movement-Northern Sector Malik Agar, Abdul-Aziz al-Hilu and Yasir Arman have to step down from the leadership of the movement and make room for others to lead the people of the Nuba Mountains if are really keen on the issues of the people of the Mountains as they claim.

Afaf said, in a statement to SUNA, that the era of Agar, Arman and al-Hilu has left according to the current status in the state, pointing out that al-Hilu is more fortunate to be accepted by the people of the mountains than Arman and Agar, however he does not represent the choice of the people of the mountains, considering him as bloody known of liquidation of the leaders of the mountains, particularly the intellectuals, warning the remaining educated group of the sons of the mountains of the fate of those who were liquidated by Al-Hilu.

She said that al-Hilu was a main reason for the dissent of the movement, appreciating what he said by Agar on step down of the three of them and to work to arrange the house from within and selection of new leaderships.