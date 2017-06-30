29 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Afaf Towur - Era of Agar, Arman and Al-Hilu Has Passed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A leading member of parliament and National Congress-Nuba Mountains Afaf Towur has said the three leaderships of the so-called Sudan People's Liberation Movement-Northern Sector Malik Agar, Abdul-Aziz al-Hilu and Yasir Arman have to step down from the leadership of the movement and make room for others to lead the people of the Nuba Mountains if are really keen on the issues of the people of the Mountains as they claim.

Afaf said, in a statement to SUNA, that the era of Agar, Arman and al-Hilu has left according to the current status in the state, pointing out that al-Hilu is more fortunate to be accepted by the people of the mountains than Arman and Agar, however he does not represent the choice of the people of the mountains, considering him as bloody known of liquidation of the leaders of the mountains, particularly the intellectuals, warning the remaining educated group of the sons of the mountains of the fate of those who were liquidated by Al-Hilu.

She said that al-Hilu was a main reason for the dissent of the movement, appreciating what he said by Agar on step down of the three of them and to work to arrange the house from within and selection of new leaderships.

Sudan

UN Approves Sharp Cuts in Darfur Peacekeeping

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to cut the peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur region by nearly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.