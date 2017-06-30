30 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2 Killed As Women Bombers Blow Themselves Up At Niger Refugee Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two women bombers blew themselves up in a refugee camp in southeastern Niger, killing two other people in a suspected attack by Boko Haram Islamists from neighbouring Nigeria.

Boko Haram's insurgency began in northeast Nigeria and has spread to Chad, Cameroon and Niger, claiming more than 20,000 lives and displacing 2.6 million people. They are increasingly staging suicide attacks using women and girls.

Wednesday's attack took place in Kabalewa, a village near the southeastern Niger city of Diffa, which is close to Nigeria.

"Two women suicide bombers infiltrated the refugee camp and blew themselves up, killing two civilians in the camp," an aid worker said.

Private radio stations said the victims were a man and a woman. A local official confirmed the attack but did not give a toll.

Boko Haram members have been staging regular attacks in the Diffa region since 2015. There are more than 300,000 refugees and displaced people sheltered in the area.

Nigeria

Europe Sees Spike in Women Trafficked for Prostitution

Police and aid groups say more than 60 percent of illegal prostitutes in Belgium are trafficked from Nigeria. Many are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.