29 June 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: UNSG Special Envoy Says is Determined to Succeed in His Mission in Burundi

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

During his three-day visit to Burundi, the UNSG Special Envoy in Burundi, Michel Kafando has met with the President of the Republic of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza this morning. Kafando has told journalists that they have discussed some of the problems the country is faced with. Kafando visits Burundi for the first time since he was appointed by the UN Secretary General.

Kafando says he is ready to help find a solution to Burundi's problems. "Wherever I am called to give my contribution, I do it on behalf of Africa. The mission I have accepted is certainly difficult. I am fiercely determined to accomplish my mission successfully," he says.

The search for peace is a titanic struggle, according to Kafando. He calls on the Burundian authorities to cooperate with him for a resolution of the Burundian crisis.

Jean Claude Ndenzako, Spokesman for Burundi president Pierre Nkurunziza, says they expect that Kafando will do better than his predecessors."We hope he will not be partial like his predecessors," says Ndenzako.

Charles Nditije, Chairman of CNARED, the platform of political parties of the opposition, calls on the new UNSG special envoy to convince President Nkurunziza to engage in inclusive dialogue in order to find a lasting solution to the Burundi crisis. Nditije proposes the United Nations, the AU and the East African Community to impose economic sanctions on Burundi if Nkurunziza refuses to be open to negotiations.

Kafando was appointed to replace the Moroccan Jamar Benomar, whom the Government of Burundi had challenged. It accused him of producing biased reports on Burundi. These UN representatives come to Burundi with a special mission to observe the situation prevailing in the country in order to produce reports that they submit to the UNSG.

