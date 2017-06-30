The United States (US) government has commended Zimbabwe for progress made towards meeting the minimum standards for elimination of human trafficking.

This comes as the latest Trafficking in Persons Report released on Tuesday revealed the country has been upgraded to Tier Two Watch List--the middle of three categories-- occupied by countries who are doing something to combat human trafficking.

Tier One comprises countries that have met the minimum standards while Tier Three constitute countries not doing anything about trafficking.

"These achievements included increased efforts to investigate and prosecute alleged trafficking crimes. The government coordinated with Kuwait to repatriate and refer to care 121 female trafficking victims and also repatriated five victims from Sudan," reads the report.

"The government investigated 72 potential cases of trafficking, an increase from one investigation in the reporting period. It also reported prosecuting 42 trafficking cases in 2016 after reporting zero prosecutions in 2015."

Government recently launched its first national action plan and set-up an inter-ministerial committee to lead the elimination of human trafficking.

US embassy political affairs officer Krista Fisher said although Zimbabwe has performed well in the latest reporting period in relation to combating human trafficking, there were still several critical areas that government needs to address.

"We would love to see convictions. There were no convictions in the last year. Additionally the 2014 law on trafficking of persons isn't totally consistent with Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons," said Fisher during a Wednesday news conference in Harare.

She added, "We also hope that Zimbabwe's trafficking law will be amended so that its definition of trafficking and exploitation will be consistent with the Parlemo protocol which is the supplement to the UN Convention on Transnational Organised Crime that specifically targets trafficking."

Corruption in law enforcement and the judiciary were cited as some of the major hindrances to progress in combating trafficking the country.

"Victims reportedly refused to report or pursue cases of trafficking due to fear their traffickers could bribe police or judges. Anecdotal evidence indicated limited government involvement in, and tolerance of, trafficking on a local level and at border crossings," said the report.

According to the report, Zimbabwe is considered a source, transit and destination country for "men, women and children subjected to sex trafficking".

"Most of these victims are mostly people from the bordering towns, South Africa, Mozambique and Zambia subjected to sex trafficking and forced labour. Some are exploited after leaving refugee camps coming to towns like Harare," said Fisher.

Most of those who have been trafficked profess to have been exposed by social hardships. Some of those rescued from Kuwait said they could go back owing to economic hardships. With over 80 percent adults unemployed, approximately 72 percent of Zimbabweans have been plunged into poverty, according to UN figures.