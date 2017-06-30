South Africa: Punish Him So My Pain Can Go Away - Father of Murdered Teen

The person responsible for the brutal murder of his "baby girl" must be punished so that his pain can go away, heartbroken dad Charles Moore said on the steps of the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

"I need this," he said on the second day of judgment proceedings against Cameron Wilson, accused of killing 18-year-old Lekita Moore last year.

"To see him... It hurts after what I know he did to my daughter."

He was flanked by neighbours who had travelled from Valhalla Park to picket ahead of Wilson's appearance in the dock before Judge Chantel Fortuin.

A full gallery attended proceedings after the six-month trial of the 20-year-old.

Wilson faces five charges of murder, two of rape, one for possession of a firearm and ammunition, two for assault and four of attempted murder.

He was believed to be behind the killings of Moore, Alfonzo van Rooyen, Toyher Stobber, Ernest Erasmus and Stacey-Lee Mohale.

Moore, 18, was found dead in a field in Nooitgedacht in September. She had left home the night before to go to a karaoke in neighbouring Valhalla Park.

She had been stabbed 98 times, including 35 times in the neck and head and 15 times in the lower stomach and genitals.

Next week would have been Moore's 19 th birthday, Charles Moore said.

Night before

"I am going to make a big pot of food and give it to the poorer children in the community. She would have liked that; she loved children," he explained.

His sister-in-law, Zelma Bennett, who saw the teenager the night before her brutal murder, said she would always remember her niece as "so pretty and happy".

"She was taken so violently. We still miss her," she said, puffing on a cigarette while holding on to a poster bearing a photo of Moore's youthful face.

Bennett said her sister never came to terms with losing her daughter and had been admitted to a rehabilitation centre after suffering a breakdown.

"How does a mother deal with losing her child in such a gruesome way? How?" she asked.

"That man took her mother's smile away. May he rot."

According to Wilson's charge sheet, in April 2015, Cody Philander had his spectacles slapped off his face and was stabbed while he bent over to pick them up. He survived the attack.

That same month, Wilson's cousin was allegedly forced to kick his girlfriend.

No matches

Afterwards, Wilson allegedly raped her and stabbed her in the neck. He also allegedly confronted Mohale and a friend and slapped, stabbed and threw rocks at them. A tyre was thrown over them and they were set alight.

A passerby stopped and put sand over them to stop the fire and called the police. Mohale died on the scene. The surviving girl was taken to hospital for treatment.

Between September 10 and 11, Moore was seen leaving a karaoke function with a man who fitted Wilson's description.

At about 01:00 on September 11, a young woman was allegedly confronted by Wilson and another man, Bester, and stabbed for not having a lighter or matches.

Roslyn Lackay, also from Valhalla Park, was standing outside her home at about 05:00 when she saw a woman being assaulted by two men.

She approached them in nearby Tuna Street, but was stabbed and a brick was thrown at her head.

A friend came to her rescue and the two men ran away.

That same morning Moore's body was found in a field off Tuna Street.

Angry neighbours who stood outside the high court in the cold said they wanted to see justice for Moore and all the other young victims Wilson is accused of committing crimes against.

"Hy moet sy gat sien in die tronk [He should be dealt with in jail]," one woman declared as other women murmured in agreement.

Judgment continues on Friday.

