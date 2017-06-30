South Africa: Zuma Calls for Unity Ahead of ANC Policy Conference

ANC President Jacob believes the ANC's six-day policy conference should be a platform for deepening unity and vigorous debate.

The policy conference, to be held in Johannesburg, was the time for members to review policies and propose new ones towards the national elective conference in December.

Zuma, speaking at a gala on Thursday night, said they should deepen unity in the Year of OR Tambo.

Conference delegates aimed to discuss issues thoroughly and emerge with the solutions, "as the ANC always does".

He said arguments and contradictions could be healthy and helped with clarity.

In fact, it was in the culture of the ANC to debate.

"We are aware of the organisational internal challenges facing our movement. We are determined to attend to these as we always have."

Zuma has faced criticism and calls for him to go from various sectors of society, including some close to him.

ANC stalwarts and veterans on Thursday stood by their position to boycott the first two days of the policy conference, wanting a separate, national consultative conference to be held in September.

The party has also been hit by declining electoral support and several scandals.

On the eve of the conference, secretary general Gwede Mantashe said the country's economic crisis would be front and centre of their discussions.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was expected to kick off proceedings on Friday morning by speaking at a Progressive Black Forum business breakfast.

Zuma would then head the opening session of the conference, followed by a briefing on "organisational diagnostic input" by Mantashe.

