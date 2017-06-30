Premiership returnees Black Rhinos believe they can bounce back from their loss at the hands of Harare City and do well in their tricky away tie to ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga tomorrow.

The defeat left Chauya Chipembere, who are having their best start to the season since 1987, in third place on the table.

Club secretary-general Camble Sithole said his team had the capacity to bounce back strongly from their defeat at the weekend.

"We are going all out for a win against ZPC Kariba.

"We know that it is very difficult to grind a win at Nyamhunga, but with the form that we are in, I know we are able to pick the maximum points at their fortress.

"We are coming from a very disappointing defeat at the hands of Harare City last weekend.

"We did not approach that match the way we were supposed to.

"But that happens in football and we do not want to blame ourselves or anyone.

"We are currently concerned about the ZPC Kariba game and we want to show that last week's defeat was just a slip-up otherwise we are ready to compete with the title contenders," he said.

Rhinos are without their influential centerback, Bruce Homora and right wingback Jameson Mukombwe who are in South Africa for the COSAFA Castle Cup.

"Obviously playing without some of your best players is always difficult, but we have to be cognisant of the fact that the pair is representing our national flag and that could be a platform for them to market themselves.

"We have able replacements such as Tendai Mugabe, who played the rightback position last season, is equally good while Homora's understudy Shadreck Jimu is seasoned enough," said Sithole.