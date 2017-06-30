Tanzania: Ministry Applies Various Measures to Curb Exam Cheating

Dodoma — A TOTAL of 4,759 students had their form four examination results nullified for cheating between 2011 and 2016. Deputy Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Eng Stella Manyanya told Parliament yesterday that the govern ment has been applying various measures to curb cheating during examinations in the country.

She said the number of students who cheat during exams has been going down due to the strong measures that have been taken by the government in col laboration with various education stakeholders.

She said that in 2011 a total of 3,303 students had their form four examination results nullified due to cheating. In 2012 at least 789 students faced the same problem while in 2013 the number of students whose examination results were nullified dropped to 272.

Eng Manyanya added that in 2014 the number of students whose form four examination results were nullified dropped to 184. In 2015 was 87 and in 2016 the number slightly increased by 39 students from 87 to 126 students.

The Deputy Minister added that the government has been setting strategies to curb the situation. "The situation was very bad in 2008 when a big number of students cheated in Mathematics, from that time, the government has taken measures and such incidents have been going down," she said.

The MP was responding to Bumbwini MP (CUF), Mr Muhammed Amour Muhammed who wanted to know when the government will get rid of examination cheating in the country.