28 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola, France and Spain in World Cup Draw

Luanda — The national senior women's handball team is in Group A of the 23rd World Handball Championship running from 1 to 17 December in Germany.

The draw took place on Tuesday night, ad placed Angola, coached by the Danish Mourten Soubak, in the same group with Romania, Spain, Slovenia, Paraguay and France.

The African champions have already started preparations for the world Cup having played preparation games with Denmark in Portugal. Norway, title holder is in Group B with the Czech Republic, Hungary, Argentina and Poland.

Check out the groups below:

Group A: France, Romania, Spain, Slovenia, Angola and Paraguay.

Group B: Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Argentina and Poland.

Group C: Denmark, Russia, Brazil, Montenegro, Japan and Tunisia.

Group D: Holland, Germany, Serbia, South Korea, China and Cameroon.

