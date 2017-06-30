Tanzania: Kite Making, Flying Find Its Way Back

ALL eyes are up in the sky now that the participants have made their kites and moved to the Obama Drive coastline to try them out.

WHO knows, had it not rained, last Wednesday afternoon, along the Obama Drive coastline, the kite-flying session might have continued until all natural light had disappeared, soon after sunset.

Such an assumption can be made because the 100-or-so people, of various ages and nationalities, who participated in the exercise didn't seem as if they wanted to stop. Even the Chinese kite flying expert, Guo Hongli, who had arrived in the country the previous day, was caughtup with this activity.

In fact, the actual flying was only the second stage of the day's activities. The morning was taken-up with an assortment of 50 people being directed by Hongli, in a kite-making workshop.

It was at this workshop most of the kites, which were being flown that afternoon, were made, by the very same people flying them. While the kites were being flown, an onlooker might have noticed that the only thing, which differentiated the adults from the children was their varying ages and physical size.

All were completely caught-up with the task at hand, as a child would have been with a new toy. One of the participants was Youhong Sun, the wife of the local Chinese embassy's Economic Councillor, Linzhi Yong.

Flying kites was not new to her, for she was familiar with the activity back home in China. However, this was the first time for her to make a kite by herself and then go out and fly it, all under the expert eye of Hongli.

"When I was in China I didn't have the chance to make a kite by myself. But now, at this event I got the chance and am very happy to have participated, made a kite and flown it," she told the 'Daily News' amidst a broad smile after the session.

She was planning to try making another kite later and if successful will take it out for a flight. Bringing an expert to the country for this purpose, she thought was a good idea not only for Chinese nationals here but also locals.

This she maintains because of the health benefits anyone gets from flying kites, together with it being something else the two countries can share on equal footing.

The art teacher for seven years now, who leads a locally-based group, Tuwachore Watoto Tanzania, Anthony Katalyeba, told the 'Daily News' he had come along with their Secretary, Innocent Michael and 19 children - nine to fifteen-year-olds - because they saw this as a "not-to-bemissed" event.

Katalyeba talked much about how important a role Art plays in the development of children's growth, therefore, it is necessary to expose them to different Art activities. He maintains that it helps them emotionally and socially to build communication skills and generally learn a lot of things.

They had chosen to come to the day's activities so that the children could learn about other cultures from different countries. In this particular case, they recognise the skill of making kites as another Art-form.

"I've found it to be very interactive and as an Art teacher, I've seen something children here can easily do and give their own particular touch to. After-all, the resources, such as bamboo and other materials they could get from coconut trees, are all right here," he said.

When approached on this subject by the 'Daily News' Katalyeba's colleague Michael, an early childhood educator, said they had been participating in these activities, which is directly in line with their desire to help children around various local communities, to learn and meet different people from other cultures, who could bring some learning skills into their lives.

They base their ideas on such belief that learning starts in communities and one of the best ways of learning is through play. "We say children learn before the birth, after the birth and in the process, as they interact with the environment, which is that community, I was talking about earlier. This is where the learning happens best," Michael suggested.

He hoped the 19 children, which they had come with would take the skills they had learnt on Wednesday, concerning building and flying kites, to other children in their communities, who did have the opportunity to be there.

He was pleased to see how excited the children were from the exposure to what came to them as a new experience, although it was once a regular past-time here.

The fact that "children learn best through play", Michael maintains flying a kite ensures there is much eye and hand coordination added to an actual role for thinking skills, which is learning taking place.

The same applies to the benefits when making the kite, he added. The Sports Teacher and Coach from the Sokoine Sports Centre in the Buza section of Dar es Salaam, Felix Masawe, told the 'Daily News' he had come with 15 out of their 75 children to build on what they have already.

When the 'Daily News' enquired from the Chinese Cultural Centre's Director, Gao Wei, as to why they thought it fitting to bring Hongli, the Chinese National Grand Master for kite making here, he replied immidiately.

Simply put, they saw having the workshop followed by the flying activity, as a useful addition to the cultural exchange activities between the two countries. By-the-way, it was an over 30-metre-long "Dragon Kite" that Hongli was flying when the rain seemed to have interrupted his fun.

It might be saying more about this approachable man, with the unusual profession on another occasion.