Former Vice President Joice Mujuru and her National People's Party (NPP) have officially been accepted as members of the multi-party Coalition of Democrats (CODE) with questions raised over her continued commitment to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) she signed April this year with the MDC-T.

Even so, her commitment to teamwork was further left in tatters Thursday when party spokesperson Methuseli Moyo and secretary general Gift Nyandoro both professed ignorance over the development.

Nyandoro, on his part, said the move, if at all it was true, could be part of the current political shuffling among opposition parties still seeking suitable alliances ahead of next year's elections.

"In any event," said the Harare lawyer, "NPP is not going to rest to ensure that all progressive forces are brought together towards fighting the regime."

He added: "Our MoU with MDC-T remains the cornerstone of our engagement. Parties are continually engaging one another."

Current CODE chair, Maxwell Shumba however, confirmed the former Zanu PF loyalist and her fledgling opposition party were now part of the 11-member loose merger by parties often viewed weaker in terms of following in the country.

"Yes. She and Chikasha (Marcellina of African Democratic Party) have officially been accepted to join CODE," said the US based Shumnba.

"Mujuru joins 10 other leaders who are already putting together their heads, energy and selfless efforts towards achieving a political win for the citizens in 2018."

Shumba also said, in comments that could have been aimed at MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, that "Currently, our politics are dominated by politics of fame and limelight.

"CODE as the only coalition is guided by solid principle that pushes its members towards building political systems as opposed to building single political figureheads."

Mujuru's decision to join a coalition that she had stayed away from for months can be viewed as a climb-down from an earlier stance which saw her choose to align with MDC-T, viewed the big brother of opposition politics by parliamentary representation in the country.

Her alliance with Tsvangirai two months before excited the political market with many viewing it as the best possible combination towards upstaging President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party.

Although virtually untested in the country's political landscape, Mujuru is viewed a heavyweight in opposition politics because of her profile as one time VP, war veteran and the respect she also commands on the international front.

Mujuru is also viewed as the only possible magnet among the current crop of opposition leaders capable of attracting a section of Zanu PF's loyal support.

Shumba, in his comments, denied the coalition was in any tug-of-war or had scored any victory against the main opposition.

"It is not a victory against any individual politician because the real victory is to win against Mugabe and we have not achieved that," he said.

"Our struggle is not a political game where individuals fight to win against each other. We have a broken-down country that will require huge efforts beyond political gamesmanship to redeem it."

Until Mujuru's entry, CODE was seen as lacking any strong political figurehead who could front an alliance comprising so-called political weaklings.

But the once top aide to Tsvangirai also denied Mujuru would be an automatic choice for leader.

"Everyone in CODE is equal," he said.

Shumba said Mujuru will officially reveal her membership before the media on Wednesday next week.

"As the only coalition in Zimbabwe," he added, "CODE is a practising democracy, meaning every CODE member is an equal partner.

"Her joining does not make her an automatic coalition leader. There are processes put in place that will have to be developed that will lead to CODE choose its candidates for President down Council election candidates."

Commenting on the status of his party's partnership with NPP, MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu played down any sentiments his party had been snubbed by the ambitious ex-VP.

"A lot of things are going on behind the scenes. The MoU with Mujuru is still operational. Negotiations for a political coalition are like running a marathon and not a sprint.

Zimbabweans should just be a little patient," Gutu said.