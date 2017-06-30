Angola: Expo-Huila Kicks Off in August

Lubango — The 25th edition of Trade Fair in southern of Angola, Expo Huíla, which is taking place from 9-13 August under the motto "Diversification of the economy, import the national industry", in Lubango city will bet on Production.

The event is part of the activities of the 31st edition of the Feasts of Nossa Senhora do Monte to be held on August 15, 2015.

The secretary of the Agro-Livestock, Commercial and Industrial Association of Huíla, the organizer of the event, Elísio Lobo, speaking to Angop in Lubango, Thursday, said that the objective is to boost investments for domestic production.

He said that 45 companies and eight municipal centers of business associations have been registered in addition to the provinces of Namibe, Cunene and Huambo.

Poland and Namibia have confirmed their participation in the event that is expected to have over 200 exhibitors.

AAPCIL was founded in 1991 with the aim of defending the interests of its members and has controlled more than 600 affiliates.