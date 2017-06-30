Tanzania: Bunge Okays Ratification of Protocols to Protect Marine Environment

Dodoma — The Parliament yesterday passed three resolutions to ratify convention and two protocols that aim at protecting marine environment and the nature. They include the amended convention for the protection, management and development of marine coastal environment of Western Indian Ocean.

The Parliament also passed the resolutions to ratify the Protocol for the protection of the marine and coastal environment of the Western Indian Ocean from Landbased Sources and activities and Nagoya Protocol on access to genetic resources and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their utilization to the convention on biological diversity.

Reading the resolution on the protocol for the protection of the marine and coastal environment of the Western Indian Ocean from Land-based Sources, the Deputy Minister of State, Vice-President's Office (Environment and Union), Mr Luhaga Mpina, said by ratifying the protocol Tanzania will benefit in various areas.

He said the signing of the protocol would enable the country to increase protection of biodiversity, to improve environment along the Coast of Indian Ocean. The protocol will also help Tanzania to ensure cleanness in its rivers and ocean waters.

Moreover, the protocol will boost income for people who reside along the coast of the Indian Ocean by improving fishing and other economic activities in the area. The Deputy Minister added that the protocol would also improve relationship between Tanzania and other member countries.

On the Nagoya Protocol on access to genetic resources and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their utilization to the convention on biological diversity, Mr Mpina said the ratification of the protocol will enable the country to set legal bases on the utilization of biological diversity.

He said the protocol will also help 'wananchi' to learn various issues related to biological diversity and thus stop the re-allocation of natural resources without benefiting the public.

The protocol will also moti vate the public to protect environment and the nature. The Deputy Minister added that the ratification would open doors for the government to get funds for implementing the protocol.

On the amended convention for the protection, management and development of marine coastal environment of Western Indian Ocean, the Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, told MPs that the ratification of the convention will boost the country's income and of the people who live along the coast of Indian Ocean.

He added that the ratification of the convention will lead to the joint programme for the implementation of the convention among member countries and will strengthen plans and strategies for the protection of environment within the Ocean and the Coast.

Some MPs who participated in the debate said the ratification of the protocols would open many doors for the government and the public at large.