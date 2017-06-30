ACTIVIST cleric Evan Mawarire, arrested again this week for addressing protesting student doctors, has challenged Zimbabweans to embrace a culture of supporting their heroes and heroines whilst they still are alive.

This follows endless criticisms in his year-old career as a prodemocracy activist. Mawarire has been labelled a Zanu PF project, suspected central intelligence organisation (CIO) agent or just an attention hungry activist.

Speaking in Harare Thursday, Mawarire said most Zimbabweans who claim to be pro-democracy have proved to be an envious and suspicious lot, always casting aspersions on the efforts of fellow activists.

He added that such attitudes only work against the common dream of a free and prosperous country that all movements claim to be fighting for.

"We have been labelled vote splitters," he told a public engagement forum in the capital.

"You hear people say; 'he has been arrested and released without injury'. Do I really have to die first before you believe me or (must I) be in a wheelchair only then can you say vote for him?

"No; we must change that mentality."

The 40-year-old cleric started his activism in 2016 through social media videos about the daily hardships he faced as an ordinary family man living in Zimbabwe.

He rose to fame after he was brought before the courts on allegations of trying to subvert a constitutionally elected government.

The state's reaction to his activism won him the support of thousands of Zimbabweans from all walks of life who held a vigil at the Harare Magistrates Court when he was arraigned.

He subsequently took a sabbatical in the United States immediately after his release and returned early this year to continue his activism only to be arrested again.