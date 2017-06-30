Kenya: Betty Kyallo Claps Back at 'Porsche' Troll on Twitter

KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo has had to deal with trolls on social media following claims that a top-of-the-range vehicle she once drove had been confiscated by the owner.
It all started when a user GrishØn (@Gryshon) sought to wish her a good night: “Baby girl @BettyMKyallo, it ' ; s late. Sleep well.”
Another user Hey-zoos OR Jee-zus (@edd_kasaus) immediately trolled the sassy presenter: “Hawezi doze fiti na ametumia matatu kuenda home”
Another user NASA secretariat! (@kothtelo) wondered what had happened to her expensive car and @edd_kasaus responded with a mash up of the two vehicles –one allegedly when Betty had parked it at her place of work and another of the recent branding by a Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
Hey-zoos OR Jee-zus responded: “niku moto.”
The presenter, however, seemed not to care much when she responded: “Only in your head.”
Ms Kyallo got support from another user Valencia Kimani (@Charlokariz) who asked Hey-zoos: “Kwani mlikuwa pamoja kwa matatu??”
Betty coolly responded: “Hebu muulize.”