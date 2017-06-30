30 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Betty Kyallo Claps Back at 'Porsche' Troll on Twitter

Photo: allafrica.com
Betty Kyallo used to own the same car.
By Eddy Kagera

KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo has had to deal with trolls on social media following claims that a top-of-the-range vehicle she once drove had been confiscated by the owner.

It all started when a user GrishØn‏ (@Gryshon) sought to wish her a good night: “Baby girl @BettyMKyallo, it ' ; s late. Sleep well.”

Another user Hey-zoos OR Jee-zus‏ (@edd_kasaus) immediately trolled the sassy presenter: “Hawezi doze fiti na ametumia matatu kuenda home”

Another user NASA secretariat!‏ (@kothtelo) wondered what had happened to her expensive car and @edd_kasaus responded with a mash up of the two vehicles –one allegedly when Betty had parked it at her place of work and another of the recent branding by a Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Hey-zoos OR Jee-zus‏ responded: “niku moto.”

The presenter, however, seemed not to care much when she responded: “Only in your head.”

Ms Kyallo got support from another user Valencia Kimani‏ (@Charlokariz) who asked Hey-zoos: “Kwani mlikuwa pamoja kwa matatu??”

Betty coolly responded: “Hebu muulize.”

