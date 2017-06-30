Rwanda: Over 3000 Children Resettled in Families

Over 3000 children from various orphanages in the country have been incorporated in families since 2012, an official of the National Children's Council said.

Francois Bisengimana, the director of Adoption Protection and Promotion of Child Rights, said only 1000 children remain in orphanages pending their adoption.

"We hope they will also be resettled in good families," said Bisengimana.

He was speaking at a workshop in Kigali on Tuesday.

The workshop drew participants from rights organisation CLADHO, Save the Children and Child Right Coalition, Umwana ku isonga.

The meeting was convened to discuss the United Nations Conventions on the right of the child and African charter on the same.

Bisengimana explained that before a child is taken into a family, they are well prepared to fit in a new environment.

He said some children have parents, and relatives hence they are taken back to their families. The Council has volunteers in cells to help ensure respect of children rights and sensitise parents against child abuse.

He called for more partnership in the fight against child abuse.

"Before a family is given a child, we assess whether it will play its role, and train parents on how to treat the child. Then after adopting the child, experts and sociologists still follow up that family," said Bisengimana.

Emmanuel Safari, the Executive Secretary of CLADHO, urged parents to find time for their children in order to ensure proper upbringing.

Have a conversation with children because the most important wealth is the child both in a family and for the country, he said.