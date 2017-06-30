Uganda: The Other Side of Kyadondo East By-Election

Photo: The Observer

Residents scamper for safety as Police approach.

Amidst the general excitement of voters and full glare of cameras capturing the by-election day events in Kyadondo East, JONATHAN KAMOGA traversed the constituency and looked out for some incidents people might have missed.

POLICE DEPLOYMENT

Right from the Wampeewo township, eight miles from the city centre, a police roadblock manned by counter terrorism, traffic police and field force was erected.

Three armoured police trucks stood on standby on either sides of the road. From this point, all the way to Gayaza, security operatives from both police and army patrolled the streets.

Military and police trucks, occasionally brought in more personnel. A random count revealed twelve military trucks most of which headed to Kasangati at the official tally centre.

Some stick-wielding police officers waved at them and told onlookers "we have come."

This, however, didn't go down well with some election observers.

"We don't want to see the army in the elections. Kyadondo East is a small constituency which doesn't need the army deployed," said Faridah Lule of the Citizens' Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (Ccedu).

VOTING

The voting was generally peaceful, save for a few people who were turned away for not being on the voter register or being at wrong polling stations. Many who protested were arrested.

The Electoral Commission had started moving voting materials to different polling stations as early as 5am and by 7am, voting at most polling stations had commenced.

The enthusiasm was high as many people left their businesses, went to vote, and remained by the roadside near the polling stations to "guard their vote."

Even when the rain came, some youths refused to leave the vicinity of the polling stations, claiming that they were protecting their votes. Others carried their lunch to these vicinities.

"This is the only energising election I have witnessed since 1980. You can see that the people are really participating, the young and old. They have come out to vote and, trust me, they are going to protect their vote like we did then in 1980 only for the army to come and take away the ballot boxes by force," said Abbey Nsubuga, 66, a resident of Wampeewo.

By 1:30pm, many lines at several polling stations had disappeared and many polling officers were seen fidgeting with their smartphones. At Grace primary school polling station in Mpererwe, a presiding officer initially blocked a woman from voting. He claimed that according to the voters' register; she (the lady) was dead, yet she carried her national identity card.

NRM OFFICIAL DRAWS PISTOL

However, some scenes especially in Kasangati were ugly. Police clashed with voters of candidate Robert Kyagulanyi. At Wampeewo primary school polling station, Hajji Abdul Kiyimba, the Wakiso NRM chairman, was almost lynched by the youths who demanded that since he was not a voter in the area, he had no business hanging around the polling station.

Kiyimba drew a pistol and was whisked away by police. There was also an encounter where police fired live bullets into the air to disperse the rowdy crowd.

Many among the crowds could be seen telling their colleagues not to get violent or throw stones, an advice which many heeded even as the arrests continued.

Journalists also turned fire on a security operative who shoved one of their colleagues. They demanded that he identifies himself or they lynch him. They then turned on police and rebuked some officers for beating a prisoner in custody.

Along the entire road, Bobi Wine's music was blaring the whole day.