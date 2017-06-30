Rwanda: Rayon's Nshuti Set to Join as Kigali as a Free Agent

Rwanda International and Rayon Sports attacking midfielder Dominique Savio Nshuti has confirmed that he will depart league champions Rayon Sports at the end of the season to join their rivals AS Kigali following his contract expiration.

The 19-year old fast rising midfielder confirmed the development after his Rayon Sports were knocked out of this year's Peace Cup by Espoir on Wednesday on a 2-1 aggregate score.

Nshuti, who has been phenomenon for Djuma Masudi's league title winning team, revealed that he opted to join AS Kigali after he failed to reach an agreement with Rayon Sports over contract extension which attracted the City sponsored AS Kigali that agreed to meet all his demands to land his signature.

The former Isonga FC youngster will sign a three-year contract and has been given Rwf16 million for recruitment.

"Yes, it is done, I will join AS Kigali and they already gave me Rwf16m as recruitment fee," said Nshuti.

"I thank Rayon Sports for everything they have done for me and where I am today it is because of Rayon Sports. I am very thankful because they have played a key role in my growth."

In his two seasons as a regular player with Rayon, he helped them win the 2015/16 Peace Cup, reaching the playoff round of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup and winning the 2016/17 Azam Rwanda Premier League.

The development was also confirmed by AS Kigali team manager Joseph Nshimiye who revealed that; "Yes, he is going to sign three years and we believe that he will help us to compete at a high level."

Nshuti has become the fifth signing for AS Kigali so far after they signed striker Jean Claude Ndarusanze, from LLB Academic of Burundi, central defender Omar Ngandu, from APR, Emmanuel Ngama, on a free-transfer, and Kevin Ishimwe, from Pepiniere FC.