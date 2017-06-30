Kenya: Nasa Leaders Drum Up Support for Odinga in Migori County

Leaders of the opposition coalition Nasa are headed to Migori County in a bid to consolidate the region's support for their Presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the August polls.

Mr Odinga will lead other Nasa luminaries to the county, which has more than 380,000 registered voters.

The Nasa leader is expected to address meetings in Kuria East, Kuria West and Nyatike sub-counties before holding the last rally in Migori Stadium.

Migori is a cosmopolitan county with the Luo and the Kuria communities being the largest inhabitants.

Jubilee has been courting the Kuria since the dominant Luo community is predominantly in Nasa.

Mr Odinga is expected to revisit the controversial six-piece debate as he campaigns for ODM candidates in the region.

On Thursday, Governor Okoth Obado alleged a plot to disrupt the Nasa rally.

"We are aware of plans to cause chaos at the rally. Some youths are being brought to disrupt the meeting but we are fully alert.

"We are liaising with the police to make sure the planned meetings go on uninterrupted," he said.

The governor told independent candidates and their supporters to keep off the meeting.