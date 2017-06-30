Cameroon-China - Another Step in Growing Relations

Cameroon captain, Benjamin Moukandjo is confident that they will beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the… Read more »

The current visit of the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China to Cameroon, Zhang Ming is once more an opportunity to discuss ways of fostering and diversifying the already exemplary cooperation ties between the two countries. The talks during the Unity Palace audience President Paul Biya granted the visiting Chinese cabinet Minister was another occasion to cement the relations. Besides the excellent political, diplomatic, economic, commercial and technical cooperation, China and Cameroon relations have been engraved through current and future projects. In the agricultural domain the agro-industrial project launched in Nanga-Eboko in April 2006 to grow and process rice is progressing normally with about 10,000 Cameroonians recruited. There are plans to extend the project to other localities such as Mbandjock, Santchou and Njoré. In the telecommunications sector, the Chinese company HUAWEI is in partnership with CAMTEL for the CTPhone project that has recorded some success. China is also financing the Backbone project for the extension of optical fibre in Cameroon. China has entered the annals of Cameroon history through the construction and recent refurbishing of the Yaounde Conference Centre, Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex, Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Pediatrics hospitals in Yaounde and Douala. Chinese also funded and constructed the Limbe and Bafoussam Stadia. In the hydroelectricity domain, China is in song for contributing to the construction of the Mekin electricity project and Memve'ele dam. In infrastructure development, China funded the construction of the Kribi Deep Seaport, rehabilitation of the National Civil Engineering Equipment Pool (MATGENIE) and Chinese are currently constructing the Yaounde Nsimalen and Yaounde-Douala express roads.

