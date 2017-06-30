Sudan: Central Darfur Raid, Smuggler Killed

Shataya / El Geneina — In a raid on a village in Central Darfur on Monday, several people were wounded and robbed. A clash between smugglers and an anti-smuggling force near El Geneina in West Darfur resulted in the killing of one of the culprits.

On Monday evening, a number of the residents of Bau village, north of Shataya, were wounded when gunmen attacked Bau and stole people's property, belongings and food.

Several victims spoke to Radio Dabanga and said that the attackers, riding camels and horses, attacked at 9 p.m. and opened fire inside Bau. Villagers sustained varying gunshot wounds. Reportedly ten villagers were in serious condition, and four of them were transferred to Nyala for treatment.

The attackers stole money, property and mobile phones, and torched a number of houses, another eye-witness said. "An assembled group of locals from Shataya seized two of the perpetrators in a settlement near the village."

El Geneina

On Wednesday, a gunman was killed and two others were wounded in a clash with an anti-smuggling force west of El Geneina in West Darfur. A source in the area said that the anti-smuggling force opened fire on a vehicle that carried fuel on the way to Chad. One of the smugglers was killed and two others wounded.

State Governor Fadel El Mawla El Haja, the military commander of Sudan's 15th Infantry and the commander of the security and police forces rushed to the site. The smugglers managed to threaten them to hand over a vehicle with fuel, and fled the scene.

The situation remains very tense in the area, the source reported.