Uganda: MPs Pile More Pressure On State House Scholarships

Photo: The Observer

MPs say the scholarships are unfairly awarded to some students.

The Shs 20bn budget for State House scholarships should be controlled by the Higher Education Students' Financing Board, which is established by an Act of Parliament to benefit students, the parliamentary committee on Equal Opportunities has demanded.

The committee argues that it is unfair for the Higher Education Students' Financing Board to get less money yet it assists more students and State House scholarships, which attract more cash cater for fewer students and from well-to-do families. The MPs said the beneficiaries are usually those whose parents can easily approach the president.

The MPs jumped to that conclusion after State House comptroller Lucy Nakyobe said the beneficiaries approach the president individually or through MPs, ministers and other high-ranking leaders.

A team from State House led by Nakyobe appeared before the committee on Tuesday, June 27, and explained that the donations currently benefit 2,973 students at different levels, ranging from primary (85), tertiary (85), secondary (707) and university (2,096).

A team from the Higher Education Students' Financing Board led by the executive director, Michael Wanyama, also told the committee that the board's funding of Shs 18bn was to benefit 4,300 students in the coming financial year.

It was from these variations that some MPs argued that since the money benefiting more students was less than the State House scholarships; the latter should instead be channeled to the board.

Others also questioned the criteria used and why there is a donations budget for scholarships in State House, which according to them, suffocates the ministry of Education and Sports budget.

"There is a problem. You are continuing to do it behind closed doors to offer scholarships to students when there is another body. These donations to students would be doing other things including empowering women in Sembabule and other districts," Sembabule Woman MP Anifa Kawooya said.

"... The scheme should move to the right body where it was put [the Higher Education Students' Financing Board]. The State House team in charge of donations' management does not even interact with their colleagues in the financing board because the board has the analytical data which they lack," she added. Kawooya's remarks came after Irene Karamagi, the in-charge of welfare affairs in State House, failed to provide the data on beneficiaries based on gender.

Asked how many beneficiaries were female or male, Karamagi said the data is available but she needed to return to State House to get it. That answer raised suspicion among MPs. They claimed some of the beneficiaries could be ghosts.

"How can you be in -charge of welfare but cannot ascertain the number of females or males? Do you make annual reports? How then do you write your reports?" Committee chairperson Muhammad Nsereko said.

Committee members said that much as State House spends a lot of money on educating students, it has no mechanism of following up on students to ascertain whether they are genuine beneficiaries or not.

"I am one of the beneficiaries but some beneficiaries are not genuine. Imagine a blind mother comes with a child looking the way I was then, from Nakatooke village, and approaches the president. The president tells that mother to go to the scholarship board. She does not know where the scholarship board is, that student can never take herself to the scholarship board," Bukomansimbi North MP Ruth Katushabe said.

Lubaga South MP Kato Lubwama said: "Those beneficiaries should be geniuses; they should be bright students without capacity to pay their fees and not those taken to the president by people who can reach the president because we can't see any proper mechanism of persons accessing State House scholarships."

ARONDA CHILDREN

Although Nakyobe insisted the donations were not scholarships and all beneficiaries had been transferred to study in government schools, members asked why State House had kept late Internal Affairs minister Aronda Nyakairima's children in Kenyan schools.

Cornered, Nakyobe said State House pays for some students in private schools and abroad because by the time State House took over the responsibility of paying their fees, they were studying in those schools. Lugazi Municipality MP Isaac Ssozi Mulindwa said the criteria for getting State House scholarships should be more transparent.