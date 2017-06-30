Photo: The Herald

Chief National Police Spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba.

Police have dismissed a message that was circulated on social media yesterday claiming they had banned a public gathering by Zanu-PF supporters and war veterans.

In a statement, acting national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the message was false.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to dismiss a false message circulating on the social media platform to the effect that police in Harare have denied war veterans/children of war veterans the opportunity to hold a public gathering or demonstration.

"The purported message from Officer Commanding Police Harare Central District, who is the Regulating Authority in terms of the Public Order and Security Act, Chapter 11:17, is false," he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said no notification of any meeting or gathering had been received by the police.

"The ZRP has therefore launched full- scale investigations to establish the origin and motive of the false message," he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi warned individuals or syndicates bent on causing alarm and despondency in the country through unfounded messages that the full wrath of the law would be applied without fear or favour.