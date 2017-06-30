28 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: One God to Be Kept Out of Government Schools, Rules Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Do government schools have the right to call themselves "Christian" places of learning? This was the dispute before the South Gauteng High Court, where a judge ruled on Wednesday that it is unlawful for a public school to subscribe to only one particular religion. It's good news for the secular groups supporting the case; bad news for the likes of Afriforum and Solidarity, who attempted to frame the matter as an attack on the religious freedom of their community. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Handing out Bibles to pupils. Adopting a school badge which represents the Holy Trinity. Referring to God in a school song.

These were some of the actions carried out by six Afrikaans government schools which an organisation called the Organisasie vir Godsdienstige-Onderrig en Demokrasie (OGOD) asked the South Gauteng High Court to declare unlawful.

OGOD, supported by groups like Section27 and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, sought to have it declared unconstitutional for a government school to promote one religion over another, but also went further, asking for it to be declared a breach of the National Religion Policy for schools to hold religious observance sessions during the school day, even if students...

South Africa

Mandela Ordered Select Cops to Infiltrate Underworld, Court Hears

Police officers under the instruction of then-President Nelson Mandela infiltrated Cape Town's underworld in the late… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.