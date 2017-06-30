South Africa: One God to Be Kept Out of Government Schools, Rules Court

analysis

Do government schools have the right to call themselves "Christian" places of learning? This was the dispute before the South Gauteng High Court, where a judge ruled on Wednesday that it is unlawful for a public school to subscribe to only one particular religion. It's good news for the secular groups supporting the case; bad news for the likes of Afriforum and Solidarity, who attempted to frame the matter as an attack on the religious freedom of their community. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Handing out Bibles to pupils. Adopting a school badge which represents the Holy Trinity. Referring to God in a school song.

These were some of the actions carried out by six Afrikaans government schools which an organisation called the Organisasie vir Godsdienstige-Onderrig en Demokrasie (OGOD) asked the South Gauteng High Court to declare unlawful.

OGOD, supported by groups like Section27 and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, sought to have it declared unconstitutional for a government school to promote one religion over another, but also went further, asking for it to be declared a breach of the National Religion Policy for schools to hold religious observance sessions during the school day, even if students...