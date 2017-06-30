Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has decided to retain the names of 171,476 voters with invalid ID numbers in its register.

In a statement, Chairman Wafula Chebukati said most of these records likely occured as a result of clerical errors at data entry point.

He stated that after extensive deliberation, the Commission resolved to retain the names in order to minimise chances of disenfranchisement.

"It was clear from the audit that the register of voters had 171,476 records that had invalid IDs when compared with the National Registration Bureau database. Most of these records are as a result of clerical errors at data entry point," he said.

He however assured the public that the mode of identification of voters on the Election Day shall be biometric using the KIEMS technology which will ensure "there is no foul play in the voting process."

The electoral body's chairman also expressed satisfaction with the feedback received after the launch of the SMS platform to enable voters to verify their registration details ahead of the August polls.

He stated that if an individual is not registered to vote or the ID or Passport Number is entered wrongly, then one will receive a message asking them to visit the nearest IEBC offices for clarification.

"The reason for using the SMS to confirm registration details is to enable voters to have the ease of identifying their polling stations on the Election Day. The same service shall be available on the website before the weekend," he stated.

He explained that with more than 19.6 million voters, the Commission has the most updated and advanced database of persons in the country.

"This is an asset that we must secure as Kenyans. However, we have also noted with concern some social media reporting that borders on deliberate misinformation on the actual state of the register of voters."