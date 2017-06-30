South Africa: ANC Policy Conference Survival Kit - Ten Tips On What to Pack

You have made it through all the vetting, branch bun fights, and sucked up to the right people. Heck, you even got a T-shirt to show for it. Now you're on your way to the ANC policy conference in Soweto's Nasrec exhibition centre. Stuck for what to pack for the six days (or is it three)? Don't worry, we polled a few comrades and came up with the perfect survival kit.



1. Your accreditation tag. Without it, the burly private security, presidential security, police, army, traffic cops and the hungry-looking MK Veteran brigade in fatigues won't know who you are, even if you ask them if they do. With Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma back from the African Union, and with a number of former presidents, former interim presidents and wannabe presidents possibly attending, and with a rising level of paranoia befitting of a leadership outstaying their welcome, there's lots of these around.

2. If you plan to drink, and some of the long speeches might drive you to it, don't drive - it makes for nasty headlines when you get caught. If you're one of the plebs unlucky enough not to have a blue light brigade, but if...