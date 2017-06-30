Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Friday finally signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) ending a protracted dispute that led to a 100 day strike early this year.

The signing of the CBA by Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and his PS Julius Korir on behalf of the National government and by KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga and its Chairman Samuel Oroko followed the receipt of a green light from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission following negotiations.

Oluga described the event as a milestone coming a day before their 3rd Annual Delegates Conference.

"We all can account for what a daunting task that journey has been. Indeed, each one of us has a testimony and a scar from that struggle, even experiencing a false start on June 27, 2013 when the first union CBA was signed but never registered," he said.

He stated that in the coming days, doctors will be signing the CBA with County Governments as soon it is facilitated by the Council of Governors.

Mailu thanked doctors for being patent and urged them to always engage in dialogue when addressing their grievances.