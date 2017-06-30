30 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Doctors' Union, Govt Put Pen to Paper on Hard-Fought CBA

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Friday finally signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) ending a protracted dispute that led to a 100 day strike early this year.

The signing of the CBA by Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and his PS Julius Korir on behalf of the National government and by KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga and its Chairman Samuel Oroko followed the receipt of a green light from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission following negotiations.

Oluga described the event as a milestone coming a day before their 3rd Annual Delegates Conference.

"We all can account for what a daunting task that journey has been. Indeed, each one of us has a testimony and a scar from that struggle, even experiencing a false start on June 27, 2013 when the first union CBA was signed but never registered," he said.

He stated that in the coming days, doctors will be signing the CBA with County Governments as soon it is facilitated by the Council of Governors.

Mailu thanked doctors for being patent and urged them to always engage in dialogue when addressing their grievances.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.