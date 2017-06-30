30 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Hears Arguments in Ballot Printing Dispute as Polls Date Looms Ever Closer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Hearing of the case contesting the award of the ballot printing tender to Dubai-based firm Al Ghurair began on Friday.

Presiding judge Joel Ngugi set the date, after parties in the case appeared in court for a mention and directions in the matter, their three judge bench having been constituted by Chief Justice, David Maraga.

Jubilee Party has hired senior lawyers Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Tom Macharia to defend the contract while NASA has a team of top lawyers led by James Orengo, Paul Mwangi and Ben Sihanya.

Other lawyers are Harrison Kinyanjui for interested parties while Peter Emale represents Third way Alliance.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), is putting a spirited fight to have the suit dismissed saying that cancelling the contract will have serious consequences.

NASA is opposed to the tender awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and publishing, while Jubilee Party supports the tender and has accused the opposition of trying to disrupt the General Election.

NASA's contention is that relevant stakeholders were not consulted prior to the awarding of the controversial contract and that other integrity questions surrounding the firm's dealings makes the firm unfit to be contracted.

The Opposition also wants the contract canceled more so because it believes President Uhuru Kenyatta had a hand in its award.

But IEBC says the case by NASA is an abuse of the court process which should be dismissed as it does not disclose any violations.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.