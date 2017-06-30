30 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Fighting Gender Based Violence Through Drama

By Eddie Nsabimana

Umurage will be aired thrice a week on seven local radio stations, namely Radio Rwanda, Radio 10, City Radio, Isango Star, Salus, Radio Isangano, Radio Izuba and once a week on Radio Ishingiro.

It has 156 episodes which will be played in a period of 12 months starting this June, covering various themes aimed at promoting positive behavioral change around social, economic, and health issues portrayed in the local community.

"This is really an innovative and educative drama series which helps to promote positive heritage in communities which will undoubtedly build an environment free from violence against every child," said Patricia Lim Ah Ken, the Chief of Child Protection Section at UNICEF.

