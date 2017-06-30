Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga yesterday directed a House committee to investigate the contract terms of Swiss company; Societe Generale De Surveillance (SGS), the company hired by government to carry out the ongoing mandatory vehicle inspection.

Kadaga's directive was prompted by several concerns raised by MPs during the afternoon plenary sitting, in which the Works and Transport minister, Eng. Monica Azuba, updated MPs on the progress of the inspection exercise.

While denying that the June 30 deadline was existent, Azuba faced a torrid time when she revealed that starting July 1, the first phase of enforcement, which includes cautioning motorists thrice before their vehicles are impounded, will kick off.

"We are going to educate the population that if you are cautioned three times without compliance and getting a certificate of fitness from SGS, the vehicle is taken off the road. It means you are not willing to contribute to the safety of the roads and it will be an offence for a vehicle to be driven without the certificate," Azuba said, amid heckles from MPs.

The MPs were not calmed by the minister saying that government makes Shs 1.32 billion per month from fees levied on inspection. They questioned the validity of the contract given to SGS, which was signed with government in March 2015 to routinely inspect vehicles, largely to get cars in poor mechanical condition off the roads and reduce accidents.

James Kakooza (Kabula) revealed that government some years back suspended its contract with SGS, but this was never considered when a new contract was entered into.

He wondered why government failed to utilize the police traffic department to carry out the inspections. During debate on the matter last week, a large section of MPs demanded that SGS contract should be revoked until circumstances under which the company was given the mantle are cleared.

Johnson Muyanja (Mukono South) last week presented a statement citing double taxation of vehicle owners who are charged $200 for importation of vehicles.

However, Azuba reminded the House that there would be legal and financial implications if the contract was revoked without notice.

Kadaga gave the Physical Infrastructure committee one month to examine the SGS contract, as well as look into complaints about the fees levied and management of the inspection exercise.

"There are many things which we cannot conclude here. So, the chair of Infrastructure, do the research and come back to us in a month's time on areas of disagreement. It is urgent because our people have to drive," Kadaga directed.